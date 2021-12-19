Adelaide: England pace bowler Stuart Broad is optimistic that the tourists can still save the second Ashes Test if only “two or three” batters can dish out “heroic” performances at the Adelaide Oval here.Also Read - Ex-Australian Opener Chris Rogers Urges Public to Give Its Support to Steve Smith

Australian batters Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne had extended Australia’s lead to 371 despite early strikes from England on day four. At dinner on Sunday, Australia were 134/4 in 44 overs with Head (batting 45) and Labuschagne (batting 31) at the crease and six wickets still in hand. Also Read - Ashes, 2nd Test: I Think It's More About Player Workload Than Anything Else, Says Mark Taylor

Broad, who has had modest success in the second Test after not being included in the first Test at The Gabba which the hosts won by nine wickets, added that the need of the hour was for batters to “hold the game as long as possible”, given that the wicket is holding firm. Also Read - Ashes, 2nd Test: It is a Little Bit of a Trend, Says Dawid Malan on England's Batting Meltdown

“We need to hold the game as long as possible – although the ball is turning, it’s not misbehaving for the seamers in the slightest, so can we bat four sessions? Absolutely. Can we save it? Yes. We just need two or three batters to be heroic,” said Broad in his column for the Daily Mail on Sunday.

Broad conceded that if the tourists go 0-2 down in the series, it would be tough to reclaim the urn, adding that collapsing three times was just not the way to go.

“It would be a long way back from 2-0 down when we need to win the series to reclaim the urn and we haven’t fired with bat or ball yet. We’ve collapsed three times and Australia have scored 400 twice. We need to change things pretty quickly,” added Broad.