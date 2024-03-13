Home

Stuart Broad REACTS on Rumours of Virat Kohli Being Dropped From India’s T20 World Cup Squad

Claiming that Kohli will be the biggest draw in the USA during the marquee event, Broad reckoned the star Indian batter would 'surely' get selected.

Broad on Kohli @BCCI

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is easily one of the best cricketers on the planet, if not the best. The former India captain has been out of action over the past two months where he was on paternity break. Now, there are multiple reports suggesting that there is no guarantee he gets picked for India’s T20 World Cup squad or not. The reports suggest that he would have to have a very good IPL to make the cut. But, how much of that is true cannot be confirmed.

Amid all these speculations, former English pacer Stuart Broad has reacted to these rumours surrounding Kohli. Claiming that Kohli will be the biggest draw in the USA during the marquee event, Broad reckoned the star Indian batter would ‘surely’ get selected.

