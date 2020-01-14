Stuart Broad has opened up on his on-field blow up with England teammate Ben Stokes saying it was a simple disagreement over their ‘energy’ in the field during the first Test against South Africa.

Broad and Stokes could be seen arguing during a drinks-break after the fall of a South African wicket. The duo, latter fist-bumped thus dismissing any notion of bad blood. “We got a wicket and in the huddle afterwards, I said ‘Boys, I think we can up our standards out here, bowlers can hit the lengths harder, fielders can stop the ones, they’re on top of us with their energy’,” Broad told Daily Mail.

He continued, “Stokesy went ‘I don’t agree with you.’ Which is great. You don’t want yes men, do you?”

Broad said the disagreement was a sign of a strong dressing room adding he liked the ‘back and forth’ with Stokes.

‘He said ‘I don’t agree with you, I think we’ve been good.’ I said: ‘Fair enough, it’s just my opinion but I don’t think we’ve been very good.’ And we had a bit of back and forth like that. I really liked that. A couple of minutes later he walked over and gave me a big fist pump and he even texted me that night saying something like ‘Sorry, mate, for that disagreement’.”

“There’s no need to say sorry. That’s sport. That’s what it’s about. It’s part of why communication is so strong in this group. The great thing about that was it was just two blokes trying to get England in a better place,” Broad added.

Thanks to Stokes brilliant all-round show, England drew level at 1-all in the four-test series in Cape Town.

The third Test starts from January 16 in Port Elizabeth.