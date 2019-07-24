England stalwart pacer Stuart Broad shared his look wearing the new Ashes jersey with name and number on it. The lanky English pacer posted his picture on his official Instagram account, saying the Test match against arch-rivals Australia will be nothing short of glorious. “Test Match Cricket Going to be glorious at Lord’s Come On England!” Broad wrote along with the photo.

Test cricket is all set to undergo a major change as Australia and England will lineup with names and jersey numbers on their Test whites in the upcoming Ashes series. ODI and T20I jerseys have had personalisation on their backs since a long time, but Test matches had to wait for this change.



ODI World Champs England will take on Ireland in the one-off Test to prepare for the much-anticipated Ashes bout. Broad’s new-ball partner James Anderson has been ruled out of the Test vs Ireland due to a nagging calf injury.

Anderson was initially added in the squad for the four-day Test. However, he failed to recover and will continue to nurse the injury.

The pacer will be monitored by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) with a hope of his timely return for the upcoming Ashes, which will commence on August 1 in Edgbaston.

Earlier, England Cricket took to Twitter to confirm the jersey modification. The board shared their Test captain Joe Root’s picture, saying, “Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts.”

England will meet Ireland in a one-off Test which is scheduled to take place from July 24 to 27 at the Lord’s.

England’s 11-man squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.