Stuart Broad’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards James Anderson Leaves Naseer Hussain Teary-Eyed – WATCH VIDEO

Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from international cricket with the ongoing fifth Ashes Test to be his last.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson walks out to bat together for one last time. (Image: Twitter)

London: Coming into bat in international cricket, Stuart Broad made a heartwarming gesture towards fellow teammate James Anderson as the two walked into the field on Sunday on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval.

Broad, who had announced on Saturday that the ongoing game will be his last at the top level, gave Anderson a hug and appeared to take his partner in crime along during the guard of honour by the Australian players, the video of which went viral on social media.

However, Broad decided to stay at the boundary line and let the 37-year-old Broad enjoy the moment as the whole crowd gave a standing ovation to the English Test veteran. The incident not only made everyone watching going in awe, but also made former captain Naseer Hussain teary eyed, who was on-air while the moment was unfolding.

For the final time with the bat…@StuartBroad8 and @Jimmy9 head out to the middle together 🤩 A special moment 🥰#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6sL5K7vuQL — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2023

“I’m tearing up here. He wanted him to go through with him, put his arm around him, as he did all through his career,” an emotional Hussain said while being on-air. Incidentally, Anderson is celebrating his 41st birthday on Sunday. For the unknown, Broad and Anderson are the only two pacers in world cricket to have taken 600 wickets in Tests.

Starting the day on 389/9, England could add six more runs, that too came of Broad’s bat – a huge over boundary off Mitchel Starc. Reacting to the Australian’s short of the length delivery, the Englishman went to the backfoot and pulled the ball towards deep mid-wicket.

Australia need 384 runs for victory with six sessions to bat on in the final game. Pat Cummins’ men have already won the Ashes 2023 having won the first two games. England won the third while the fourth ended in a draw.

