Real Madrid cruised to the final of the Spanish Super Cup with a comfortable 3-1 win over fellow La Liga team Valencia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in the semi-final.

The first goal arrived in the 15th minute with an alert Toni Kroos almost robbing Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech. The goalkeeper was near the edge of the box shouting instructions at the defender when the whistle blew and Kroos curled in a corner towards the goal. Domenech somehow reached his spot but was unable to keep it out as the ball hit the net off his fingertips.

Isco doubled the lead in the 39th minute converting a rebound off a Luca Modric shot as the ball went into the bottom corner, easily past the goalkeeper. Modric then added Real’s third 20 minutes into the second half converting a through ball from Luka Jovic to give his side a three-goal cushion. Modric took on two defenders cutting them in half and slotting the ball to the right of a diving Domenech.

There was some consolation for Valencia as they managed to score a goal in the dying stages of the match. Two minutes into the stoppage time, Dani Parejo converted a penalty to ensure Real did not maintain a clean sheet. After a VAR review, it was confirmed that Sergia Ramos’s hand accidentally got in touch with the ball and the penalty was awarded.

Madrid will face the winner of the second semi-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but Casemiro is not bothered about whom they face in the final.

“We were in complete control throughout the game, we came out with the intention of getting hold of the ball, that’s what we did and our plan worked perfectly,” Real midfielder Casemiro told reporters. “It doesn’t matter [who we face]. We know both are really tough. Atletico Madrid is a difficult game and Barca is too. We’ll have to plan well to win. The next game is always more difficult.”