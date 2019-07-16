With the conclusion of ICC World Cup 2019 and England being crowned the new champions, the coaches in sub-continent are having a tough time. Starting from India, all the other boards of the region have hinted at a change in their coaching department on Tuesday.

BCCI have already invited applications for the coaching staffs, including head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager. Following the footsteps of India, Pakistan Cricket Board have also asked for fresh applications for the position of head coach.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board have also begun their search for a new coach after deciding to part ways with Steve Rhodes whose contract was supposed to end after the ICC World T20 next year. Also, according to reports in the Sri Lankan media, the head coach of the island team Chandika Hathurusingha is likely to be replaced.

The furore and business about changing coaches come after the sub-continental teams failed to produce glorifying performances in the recently-concluded multi-nation tournament. Out of the five teams from this region in the 10-nation event, only India managed to make it to the semi-finals. While Pakistan and Bangladesh fought hard but failed to earn a spot in the top-four, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan had a dismal outing in England.

As per the BCCI’s invitation, current coach Ravi Shastri and his team would be getting an automatic entry to the recruitment process. However, batting coach Sanjay Bangar, in all likelihood, could be replaced after his inability to find a permanent solution for India’s middle-order woes. He has also failed to finalize on a name for the number four position which has been the prime headache for the team for some time now.

For Pakistan too the complications prevail as their head coach Mickey Arthur is believed to be keen on continuing with his role. But the administration feel there should be a fresh start with brand new management.