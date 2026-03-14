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Former CSK player reveals MS Dhonis role in the team for upcoming IPL 2026, says...

Former CSK player reveals MS Dhoni’s role in the team for upcoming IPL 2026, says…

Ex-CSK star reveals MS Dhoni's role in the IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Former CSK opens up about MS Dhoni's role in IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is all to begin on March 28. The first match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

MS Dhoni set to return in IPL 2026

However, the reason behind the tournament and fans’ excitement is the return of former Indian captain and one of the greatest wicketkeeper batters of all time, MS Dhoni, who is known for his impressive batting performance and strategy.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirms about MS Dhoni’s availability

Chennai Super Kings CEO, Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that legendary player MS Dhoni will be available throughout the season. However, the big concern is that the management has yet to decide his exact role in the playing XI, whether he will do the wicketkeeping or contribute his role for the team as a fielder.

Subramaniam Badrinath opens up about MS Dhoni’s role in CSK for IPL 2026

Former Indian batter and CSK player Subramaniam Badrinath shared his opinion on MS Dhoni’s role in the Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL 2026 as he said that coach Stephen Fleming would find difficulties to drop Dhoni out of the playing XI.

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“I don’t know if it is an administrative decision where he (CSK CEO) said that he (Dhoni) is ready to play all matches. He said that he would support the cricketing decision and stop. Now, will Fleming go and tell Dhoni that you don’t play this match, we are dropping you. I don’t think Fleming has a chance at all. How will he go and tell Dhoni that you are dropped? I literally feel that it is not possible,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

Subramaniam Badrinath also added that no one within the Chennai Super Kings camp, even head coach Stephen Fleming or any support staff member, could ask MS Dhoni to sit out or take a smaller role.

“I don’t think any support staff in the world, be it even Fleming, can tell Dhoni you are an impact player, or you don’t play this match. There is no chance. We can take it that he is going to play all the matches,” he added.

MS Dhoni’s performance in IPL 2025

Speaking about his performance in the IPL 2025, he didn’t have the season as fans wanted. MS Dhoni played 14 matches for CSK and scored 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17. Throughout the season, he came in lower order to hit quick runs for the team in crucial times. However, fans will be eager to see how the former captain performs in the upcoming campaign.

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