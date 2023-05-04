Home

‘Such Kind Of Actions On Live Television Will Not Be Tolerated’: Ravi Shastri Warns Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir

Former India coach Shastri believes that someone from the governing council or the BCCI should take the initiative where all parties involved are called upfront.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri slammed Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir for the on-field spat after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. This was started between Virat Kohli and Naveen ul-Haq during the 17th over of the second innings before both of them clashed again while shaking hands after the match.

After that Kohli had an ugly face-off with LSG’s mentor Gambhir and the duo was separated by other players. Later IPL fined all three (Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Naveen ul-Haq) for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees whereas Naveen Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

“I think here someone from the governing council or the BCCI should take the initiative where all parties involved are called upfront. And whatever has been said or whatever the history, get in there and nip it in the bud and with a stern warning,” Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

“Such kind of actions on live television will not be tolerated, especially after a game. No big fuss about it. Whoever, the concerned people are. Whether it is Gautam Gambhir, whether it is Virat Kohli, whether it is Naveen-ul-Haq, whether it is somebody else. Chaar ka chaar ko lao saamne,” the former Indian all-rounder added.

“Right in front of the person from the management or from the BCCI or the governing council and have a direct conversation. ‘Yes, we understand in the heat of the moment things do happen. But there’s a line. And I’m afraid you guys crossed the line. So whatever, you guys have to say sort it now, because it won’t be tolerated in the future,” he added.

