Guwahati: The second fixture of the Durand Cup 2022 in Group D will see Kerala Blasters FC going up against I-League outfit Sudeva Delhi FC on August 19, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The first match of this group saw Indian Super League (ISL) outfits NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC squaring off against each other. The fixture witnessed the home side get thrashed 6-0 by the Juggernauts at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The two sides did not have an impressive run at the tournament in its previous edition, failing to get past the group stage. The two sides will be looking to kickstart their Durand Cup 2022 campaign on a high. The two teams will face each other for the first time on Friday.Also Read - LIVE Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022: Line-Ups Out; Check Playing XI

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters ?

The Durand Cup match Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters will be played on Friday (August 19) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Mumbai City FC Look to Get Off to a Good Start in Their Maiden Appearance at Durand Cup

Where is the Durand Cup match Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. Also Read - Highlights Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022: BFC Edge Out JFC 2-1; Chettri, Krishna Star For Blues

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters in India?

The Durand Cup match Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters will be live-streamed on Voot.