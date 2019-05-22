Host China swept India 5-0 for its second straight victory, making it to the last eight in the Sudirman Cup 2019 as group 1D leader in Nanning (China) on Wednesday. Among the five matches, only the men’s doubles was stretched to three full games. On Sunday, China had won its opener against Malaysia 5-0. China’s victory over India also ensured Malaysia’s advance as runner-up after it beat India 3-2 on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency. The opening mixed doubles became a lop-sided match as No. 2 Chinese pair Huang Dongping and Wang Yilyu breezed through 23rd-ranked Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Reddy N. Sikki 21-5, 21-11 in 28 minutes.

However, the following men’s singles was rather a tough battle for Chen Long, Rio Olympic champion, who lagged behind all the way until 16-15. The world’s No. 5 Chinese managed a hard-fought win over the 15th-ranked Sameer Verma 21-17, 22-20 in 71 minutes, the longest of all five matches. “He is a tough opponent and I didn’t get into the match quick enough,” Chen said, adding he was still suffering injuries to his right hand. China sealed the victory in the men’s doubles when Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong rallied from one game down to beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 18-21, 21-15, 21-17 in 62 minutes.

“When the match started, we felt a bit nervous and were shocked by their aggressive play. We played in a rather conservative manner,” Han said. “But after we lost the first game, we made the adjustment to the best.” Later China took the women’s singles as third-ranked Chen Yufei, winner of All England Open 2019, scored a straight-game win over 9th ranked Saina Nehwal 21-12, 21-15 in 34 minutes. The women’s doubles also became an easy task when Asian Games champions and world No. 3 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan defeated Ashwini Ponnapp and Reddy N. Sikki 21-12, 21-15.

The quarterfinal fixtures will be decided with a draw after all group matches to be completed on Wednesday.