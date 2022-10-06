SUI vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints

SUI vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Switzerland vs Germany, Playing 11s For Today's Match Cartama Oval 5 PM IST October 6, Thursday. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SUI vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, SUI vs GER Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SUI vs GER Playing 11s Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Switzerland vs Italy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10 2022 2022 Series.

TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 2022 match toss between Switzerland and Germany will take place at 4.30 PM IST.

Time – October 6, 5PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

SUI vs GER Dream11 Team

S Narayanan, V Chikkannaiah, S Azam-Khan, M Gnanasekar, W Behr, R Singh, A Mahmood, F Nazir, A Mohammad, A Shirzad, K Fletcher.

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: W Behr.

SUI vs GER Probable Playing XI

Switzerland: Faheem Nazir, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Jai Sinh, Arjun Vinod (c), Sathya Narayanan(wk), Asad Mahmood, Izhar Hussain, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Aneesh Kumar, Ashwin Vinod, Kenardo Fletcher.

Germany: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Husnain Kabeer(wk), Abdul Stanikzai, Rohit Singh, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Shoaib Khan, Walter Behr (c), Sreekesh Srinivas, Nooruddin Mujadady, Asad Mohammad, Ahmadshah Shirzad.