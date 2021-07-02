SUI vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020

Switzerland vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SUI vs SPN at Krestovsky Stadium: In the highly-awaited quarterfinal battle of Euro 2020, Switzerland will take on Spain at the Krestovsky Stadium on Friday. The Euro 2020 SUI vs SPN match will start at 9:30 PM IST – July 2. Switzerland will try to follow up their shock elimination of world champions France at Euro 2020 against Spain on Friday after reaching the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time in 67 years. Vladimir Petkovic's side recovered from two goals down to force extra time against much-fancied France and prevailed on penalties as 2018 World Cup hero Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive spot-kick. On the other hand, Spain have scored 10 times in two games after a slow start to the group stage. Alvaro Morata's redemptive strike helped secure a 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia, but Spain will need to cut out the errors if they are to contend for a record fourth European Championship.

TIME: The Euro 2020 match between Spain and Switzerland will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST – July 2.

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium.

SUI vs SPN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Ricardo Rodriguez

Midfielders: Steven Zuber, Ferran Torres, Pablo Sarabia, Pedri, Xherdan Shaqiri (VC)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (C), Haris Seferovic

SUI vs SPN Probable Playing XIs

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi; Steven Zuber, Silvan Widmer, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria; Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic.

Spain: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Koke; Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata.

SUI vs SPN Squads

Switzerland: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer; Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer; Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber.

Spain: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez; Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta; Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore; Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri.

