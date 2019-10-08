The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team left from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on late Monday night to take part in the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team is scheduled to play five round robin league-stage matches during the competition, which will be held from 12th October 2019 to 19th October 2019.

“All the members of the Indian side are very excited for the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup. We have trained very hard at the Sports Authority of India and we are looking forward to applying our learnings in the competition, especially against top sides such as Australia and Great Britain. We have a well-balanced side and all players are raring to go. This tournament is a fantastic opportunity for us and we have to ensure that we execute our plans properly in all matches,” said Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Captain Mandeep Mor.

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will play their first match against Malaysia on Saturday, 12th October 2019 at 1805hrs IST in Johor Bahru, following which they will play against New Zealand and Japan on 13th and 15th October 2019 respectively at the same venue. The Junior Men’s Hockey Team will then face Australia and Great Britain on 16th and 18th October 2019 respectively.

The Final, 3rd-4th Classification match and 5th-6th Classification game will be held on Saturday, 19th October 2019. Please find attached images of the team from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, and the match schedule. All the matches played at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup will be exclusively streamed on notthefootyshow YouTube channel.