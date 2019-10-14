The Indian junior men’s hockey team defeated New Zealand 8-2 in their second match of the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup on Sunday in Johor Bahru. Sanjay (17′ and 22′), Dilpreet Singh (6′), Shilanand Lakra (14′), Mandeep Mor (22′), Suman Beck (45′), Pratap Lakra (50′) and Sudeep Chirmako (51′) scored for India, while Dylan Thomas (28′ and 44′) scored two goals for New Zealand.

India started the first quarter on an aggressive note, earning a Penalty Corner in the second minute of the match which they failed to convert. However, they didn’t have to wait too long for the opener as Dilpreet Singh scored a fantastic field goal to them in the lead in the 6th minute. India continued to put pressure and their relentless approach paid dividends when Shilanand Lakra found the back of the net in the 14th minute. New Zealand tried their best to pull one back, but the Indian defense held their ground as India led 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.

India rode on the momentum and struck their third goal at the start of the second quarter. Sanjay got into a fantastic position to sound the board in the 17th minute. New Zealand soon earned a Penalty Corner, but failed to score.

India continued to make brilliant moves and find openings as captain Mandeep Mor slotted India’s fourth goal in the 20th minute. A Penalty Corner couple of minutes later and it was exquisitely converted by Sanjay to put India well ahead.

New Zealand though managed to pull one goal back when they via a penalty corner in the last minutes of the second quarter through Dylan Thomas in the 28th minute. New Zealand found some momentum and made a few more inroads into the Indian half in the third quarter. They earned a Penalty Corner right away, which was saved.

Thomas again found the back of the net to cut down the lead to three goals. A counterattack followed resulting in India’s sixth goal with Suman Beck making it 6-2 in the 45th minute.

India had a great chance to scored their seventh goal when they were awarded a Penalty Stroke, however, the New Zealand Goalkeeper pulled off a fine save. India continued to be the more aggressive side and earned a Penalty Corner at the start of the fourth quarter and this they converted through Pratap Lakra. Soon after, Uttam Singh made a brilliant run and set up a goal beautifully for Sudeep Chirmako, who struck India’s eighth goal.

India next face Japan in their next round robin league-stage match on Tuesday.