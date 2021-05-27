India’s top player Sumit Nagal could not make a hat-trick of Grand Slam main draw appearances following a straight-set defeat in the second round of the French Open Qualifying event here. The Haryana youngster crashed out of the Clay Court major with a 3-6 3-6 loss to Alejandro Tabilo from Chile, last night. Also Read - Ankita Raina Bows Out of French Open Qualifiers

In the engrossing contest that lasted one-and-a-half-hours, Nagal could break the serve of his rival, ranked 23 places below him at 146, only twice while he himself dropped his serve five times. With the defeat of the 23-year-old from Jhajjar, India’s challenge has ended in the Qualifiers. Also Read - Ankita Raina Advances to 2nd Round of French Open Qualifiers

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Guneswaran and Ankita Raina have already exited from the tournament. Now India will be represented through Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the men’s doubles main draw. Also Read - Sumit Nagal to Face Macorca in 1st Round of French Open Qualifiers

It is crucial for both of them to earn ranking points by going deep in the draw since the official rankings of June 10 will decide which players make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics. Sania Mirza has decided not to compete in this tournament as she wanted to use her ‘special ranking’ to enter the Wimbledon Championships.