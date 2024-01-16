Home

Sumit Nagal BREAKS X With Historic Win at Australian Open 2024 Over Alexander Bulbik in Round 1

Sumit Nagal becomes the first Indian since Ramesh Krishnan at the 1989 Australian Open to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam.

Melbourne: Who would have thought Sumit Nagal would beat 31st seed Alexander Bulbik. The two had not met before today’s first round match at Court No. 6. Nagal was the underdog but then he punched above his weight to register an emphatic straight-set win over the Kazak 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5). Looked like Nagal got a hang of Bulbik’s big serve early in the match and that always kept him ahead in the game. With the win, Nagal advances to the second round. The 26-year-old becomes the first Indian since Ramesh Krishnan at the 1989 Australian Open to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam.

Here is how fans celebrated his win on X:

SUMIT NAGAL! 🔥 This is the first time in 35 years that an Indian 🇮🇳 has beaten a seeded player at a Grand Slam.#AO24 | #ausopen pic.twitter.com/q7bIFbJ9Cn — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) January 16, 2024

Just 4 months ago India’s no.1 Sumit Nagal revealed he had less than 900 euros in his bank account & was struggling to make ends meet Today he’s become the 1st Indian male in 35yrs to beat a seed in a grandslam. Into the 2nd rd of #ausopen after beating 31st seed Bublik. pic.twitter.com/vuaaTbxl0d — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) January 16, 2024

HISTORY CREATED BY SUMIT NAGAL !! First time after 1989, an Indian Men’s Singles player has defeated a seeded player in a Grand Slam. Rising star of Indian tennis 🇮🇳🔥#ausopen #SumitNagal pic.twitter.com/YgpX8LEYu8 — Anand Abhirup 📌 🧡 🦩 (@SanskariGuruji) January 16, 2024

Sumit Nagal plays a stunning match to beat #31 Bublik in straights 6-4 6-2 7-6 to make it to R2 of #AustralianOpen. He made it to main draw after winning 3 matches in Qualies (all 3 in st sets). He’s now won 9 sets in a row. HUGE RESULT for Indian tennis. CHAMP @nagalsumit 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TXPHBHXreO — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 16, 2024

#WATCH | India’s Sumit Nagal beats No. 31 seed Alexander Bublik 6-4 6-2 7-6(5) at the Australian Open. (Video: Australian Open) pic.twitter.com/Ffe5rIAOhZ — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

The 31st seed made was guilty of nine double faults and 44 unforced errors that led to his downfall. He pulled off 41 winners, 12 more than Nagal, and 13 aces, but they were not enough to get the better of his opponent.

