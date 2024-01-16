Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Sumit Nagal BREAKS X With Historic Win at Australian Open 2024 Over Alexander Bulbik in Round 1

Sumit Nagal BREAKS X With Historic Win at Australian Open 2024 Over Alexander Bulbik in Round 1

Sumit Nagal becomes the first Indian since Ramesh Krishnan at the 1989 Australian Open to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam.

Updated: January 16, 2024 12:51 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik score, Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik updates, Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik highlights, Sumit Nagal Vs Alexander Bublik tennis news, Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik result, when and where to watch Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik live in India, Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik live streaming in India, Australian Open 2024 Streaming, Australian Open 2024 
Sumit Nagal WINS

Melbourne: Who would have thought Sumit Nagal would beat 31st seed Alexander Bulbik. The two had not met before today’s first round match at Court No. 6. Nagal was the underdog but then he punched above his weight to register an emphatic straight-set win over the Kazak 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5). Looked like Nagal got a hang of Bulbik’s big serve early in the match and that always kept him ahead in the game. With the win, Nagal advances to the second round. The 26-year-old becomes the first Indian since Ramesh Krishnan at the 1989 Australian Open to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam.

Trending Now

Here is how fans celebrated his win on X:

You may like to read

The 31st seed made was guilty of nine double faults and 44 unforced errors that led to his downfall. He pulled off 41 winners, 12 more than Nagal, and 13 aces, but they were not enough to get the better of his opponent.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.