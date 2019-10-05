Rising star of Indian tennis, Sumit Nagal, on Saturday secured his second semifinal appearance in the last two weeks as he entered the top four of the ATP Challenger Campinas after beating Francisco Cerundolo in the straight sets.

Nagal defeated his 13th seeded Argentine opponent 7-6 (2), 7-5 to set up a semi-final clash with Cerundolo’s compatriot Juan Ficovich.

Nagal received a bye in the first round. In the second round, his Portuguese opponent Gastao Elias retired mid way in the first set. Nagal then beat Orlando Luz of Brazil 7-5 6-3 in the round of 16.

Earlier this week, the Indian had got the better of another Argentine, Facundo Bagnis, beating him 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger, a clay-court event, to clinch his second Challenger title.

The win has helped Nagal as he moved 26 spots to 135th spot in the rankings issued by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

The Bengaluru Challenger event was Nagal’s maiden title. He had won the same in 2017.

Two months ago, Nagal had made waves and rose to fame during the US Open after he went down fighting 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 against the Swiss ace and 20-time Grand Slams champion, Roger Federer.

Nagal, who won a set against Federer in the first round of the US Open, had then become only the fourth player from India to have won a set in the main draw of a Grand Slam in the last 20 years as he took a set off Federer.