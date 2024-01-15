Home

Sumit Nagal Vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian’s 1st-Round Match

Sumit Nagal (ranked 137) is way behind Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan who sits on 27th in the world.

Sumit Nagal will be playing in a Grand Slam for a fourth time.

New Delhi: Sumit Nagal will be the cynosure of all eyes when the Indian takes the court to face Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in his Australian Open 2024 first-round encounter on Monday in Melbourne. Playing just in his second Australian Open main draw, the 26-year-old from Jhajjar, Haryana qualified for the main event after beating Slovakia’s Alex Molcan in the qualifying final last week. His only other two Grand Slam main draw qualifications came at US Open in 2019 and 2020. India’s representations at Grand Slam main draw events come from doubles and mixed doubles categories. But when it comes to singles in tennis (men’s and women’s), the country of approximately 1.4 billion is way far behind as compared to other countries. But the challenge for India’s no.1 would be daunting. Bublik is ranked 27 in the ATP Rankings as compared to Nagal’s 137. Playing an opposition who is nearly 100 ranks higher is never easy but you never know.

Notably, the All India Tennis Federation (AITA) had reported denied Nagal a wild card nomination to the organizers. His qualification to the Australian Open 2024 main draw is a tight slap to the AITA officials who denied him a wild card nomination if the allegation is true. Last year Nagal had won two ATP Challenger Titles – Garden Open Rome and Tampere Open – to enter inside top 150. Prior to that, Nagal endured tough two years due to COVID-19 and a hip surgery.

Head-To-Head

Sumit Nagal and Alexander Bublik have never met each other before. This will their first match in an ATP Rankings event.

When and where will Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik match at Australian Open 2024 take place?

Sumit Nagal will play Alexander Bublik on Tuesday in his opening round at the Australian Open 2024 on Court 6 of Melbourne Park at 8:50 AM IST on Tuesday (January 16).

Which television channels will live telecast Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik match at Australian Open 2024?

The Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik first-round match at Australian Open 2024 will be live telecast on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Australian Open 2024 in India.

Where to get live streaming of Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik match at Australian Open 2024?

Live streaming of Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik match at Australian Open 2024 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

