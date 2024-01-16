Top Recommended Stories

  HIGHLIGHTS – AUS Open 2024 SCORE: Nagal Beats Bulbik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)!
HIGHLIGHTS – AUS Open 2024 SCORE: Nagal Beats Bulbik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)!

HIGHLIGHTS - Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: Nagal Beats Bulbik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)!

Updated: January 16, 2024 12:33 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

HIGHLIGHTS – Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: Special moment for Indian tennis. WR 137 Sumit Nagal beats WR 27 Alexander Bublik 6-4 6-2 7-6 (5) in the first Round of the Australian Open. This is the first win by an Indian men’s singles player over a seeded player at a Grand Slam since Ramesh Krishnan in 1989.

When and where will Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik match at Australian Open 2024 take place?

Sumit Nagal will play Alexander Bublik on Tuesday in his opening round at the Australian Open 2024 on Court 6 of Melbourne Park at 8:50 AM IST on Tuesday (January 16).

Live Updates

  • Jan 16, 2024 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: And, YESSSS! Nagal Wins 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)! What a win and that too in straight sets. With this win, he moves into the second round of the Australian Open.

  • Jan 16, 2024 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: It is 5-3 in the tie break. Nagal would like to seal it here, can he do it?

  • Jan 16, 2024 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Bulbik has stormed back in the third set and now he is one game away from taking it. Can Nagal seal it here in the tie-break?

  • Jan 16, 2024 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Nagal is now serving for the match, can he seal it here?

  • Jan 16, 2024 11:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Nagal has done everything right up until now. His serves have been smart, his forehand has backed him, so has his backhand.

  • Jan 16, 2024 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Will Nagal seal it in three sets or does Bulbik have a different gear and will he fightback? We are ready for the start of the third set.

  • Jan 16, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: And just like that, Nagal takes the second set 6-2. He is now two sets up, one more set and he would be in Round 2.

  • Jan 16, 2024 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: In the second set, Nagal leads 3-1 and looks good to take it. Can Bublik stage a comeback here? It will certainly not be easy for the Kazak player.

  • Jan 16, 2024 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Nagal saves a couple of break points and we are back to deuce. This is brilliant from the Indian.

  • Jan 16, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Nagal starts the second set brilliantly with a break. Bulbik does not look happy, cannot understand what the problem here is.

