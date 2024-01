HIGHLIGHTS – AUS Open 2024 SCORE: Nagal Beats Bulbik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)!

Home

HIGHLIGHTS - Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: Nagal Beats Bulbik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)!

HIGHLIGHTS – Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: Special moment for Indian tennis. WR 137 Sumit Nagal beats WR 27 Alexander Bublik 6-4 6-2 7-6 (5) in the first Round of the Australian Open. This is the first win by an Indian men’s singles player over a seeded player at a Grand Slam since Ramesh Krishnan in 1989.

When and where will Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik match at Australian Open 2024 take place?

Sumit Nagal will play Alexander Bublik on Tuesday in his opening round at the Australian Open 2024 on Court 6 of Melbourne Park at 8:50 AM IST on Tuesday (January 16).

