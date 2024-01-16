Home

Sumit Nagal Vs Carlos Alcaraz At Australian Open 2024 – How Can India’s No.1 Face World No.2 Spaniard?

Both Sumit Nagal and Carlos Alcaraz won their first round matches at Australian Open 2024 on Tuesday.

Carlos Alcaraz and Sumit Nagal.

New Delhi: India’s Sumit Nagal could face World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz in the ongoing Australian Open 2024 after both won their respective first-round matches on Tuesday. While Nagal pulled off one of the biggest victories in his career by shocking world no. 27 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in straight sets, Spaniard Alcaraz brushed aside 37-year-old veteran Richard Gasquet.

Nagal’s victory was the first by an Indian against a seeded player in a Grand Slam main draw in 35 years. The last time it happened was way back in 1989 when Ramesh Krishnan shocked Swede Mats Wilander, the then top-ranked and defending champion at the Australian Open.

Nagal, who was denied a wildcard opportunity by the All India Tennis Federation (AITA) for his refusal to play in Davis Cup, came via qualifiers and upset 31st-ranked Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5) in a gruelling match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes. It was the first time the 137th-ranked Nagal advanced to the second round at the Australian Open and also his fourth Grand Slam appearance after 2019, 2020 (both US Open) and 2021 (Australian Open).

On the other hand, Alacaraz was playing his first match at Australian Open after two years, took two hours and 17 minutes against the Frenchman for a 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-2 win. Last year, Alcaraz had to withdraw from the Australian Open because of an injured right leg.

How Is Sumit Nagal vs Carlos Alcaraz Possible ?

Nagal, top-ranked among men in India, will next face Chinese 18-year-old Juncheng Shang who defeated Mackenzie McDonald in his first round match. Like the match against Bublik, Nagal’s face-off will be a daunting task for the Indian against Shang. The Chinese wonderkid reached the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open where he defeated the likes of Laslo Djere (33rd), Botic van de Zandschulp (50th) and Frances Tiafoe (16th). In the semifinal, Shang lost to fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev.

On the other hand, Alcaraz will play Lorenzo Sonego, who beat Dan Evans 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (4). Ranked 42nd, Sonego had the better of Alcaraz in their only meeting previously at 2021 Cincinnati Masters. Having said that, nothing is impossible, and if Nagal manages to set a date with Alcaraz in the third round, it will be his probably third biggest match of his career. Nagal had faced Roger Federer at 2020 US Open. Both Alcaraz and Nagal will play their second round matches on January 18.

