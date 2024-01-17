Home

Sumit Nagal Vs Shang Juncheng, Australian Open 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch AO 2nd Round Match In India

Sumit Nagal will be aiming to make his maiden third-round entry in any Grand Slam event on Thursday at the Australian Open 2024.

Sumit Nagal will be playing his second second-round Australian Open match.

Melbourne: Brimming on confidence Sumit Nagal will be aiming to get better of Shang Juncheng in the second round of the Australian Open 2024 on Thursday at Melbourne Park. The Indian created history when he defeated World No.31 Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik to become the first Indian after Ramesh Krishnan in 1989 to overpower a seeded opponent in a Grand Slam main draw. With his first-round win, Nagal became the first Indian to reach the Australian Open second round since now-retired Somdev Devvarman in 2013. On the other hand, the Chinese 18-year-old Juncheng came as a wildcard to outfox American Mackenzie McDonald to set a second-round date with Nagal. Notably, by winning the first-round match, Nagal ensured that he will pocket at least AUD 120,000 (approx Rs 66 lakh).

Head-To-Head

Sumit Nagal hasn’t met Juncheng Shang so far in his career in any of the ATP events. While Nagal is currently ranked 137th, Juncheng stands at No.142 in ATP Rankings. If statistics are to be concerned, Nagal has win-loss ratio of 4-3 on hard courts as compared to Juncheng 13-11 in the last 12 months. As far as their service and return games are concerned, the Indian has won 81.8 per cent (service) and 34.5 per cent (return), compared to Juncheng’s 77.4 per cent (service) and 21.0 per cent (return) in the last one year.

When and where to watch Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang at Australian Open 2024?

The second round match between Sumit Nagal and Juncheng Shang at Australian Open 2024 will be played on January 18 (Thursday) at the Melbourne Park Court No.13 from 8 AM IST. Having said that, the timing of the match may change.

Where to get live telecast of Sumit Nagal and Juncheng Shang at Australian Open 2024 in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Australian Open 2024 in India. Sony LIV channels will live telecast the Sumit Nagal and Juncheng Shang second round encounter on Thursday.

Where to get live streaming of Sumit Nagal and Juncheng Shang match at Australian Open 2024?

Live streaming of Sumit Nagal and Juncheng Shang match at Australian Open 2024 will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

