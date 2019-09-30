Sumit Nagal defeated Facundo Bagnis in straight sets to clinch the Buenos Aires Challenger Title on Sunday. Nagal eased past his Argentine opponent 6-4, 6-2 in the final, claiming a second Challenger title of his career.

Continuing his rise, the 22-year-old Indian is expected to break into the top-135 of ATP singles rankings following his dominating run to the title. The seventh seed had beaten Francisco Cerundolo in the quarter-finals before landing a big blow in the semi-finals where he crushed Brazil’s fourth-seeded Thiago Monteiro 6-0, 6-1.

This is his first Challenger title since his maiden triumph in Bengaluru in 2017.

Earlier this year, Nagal had stunned 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in the first round of the US Open 2019 where he took the first set 6-4. Shaken by the resolve shown by his younger opponent who was making his Grand Slam debut, Federer launched a strong comeback by winning the next three sets to enter second round.

Nagal then made it to the final of Banja Luka Challenger in September where he lost to Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

Nagal first rose to prominence when he won the Wimbledon boys doubles junior in 2015.