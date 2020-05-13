A young sumo wrestler in Japan has died after contracting coronavirus becoming the first casualty, the sports national association announced on Wednesday. Also Read - COVID-19 to Overshadow Ganesh Festival, Hyderabad's Tallest Khairatabad Idol Shrinks to One Foot From 66 Feet

Shobushi, a 28-year-old wrestler, suffered multiple organ failures and died early Wednesday morning.

"We cannot find any words to say when we think about the broken hearts of his family," Japan Sumo association chief Hakkaku was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. "It must have been so very painful to fight the disease for over a month but, like a sumo wrestler, he persevered and endured, fighting to the very end."

“We only wish that he rests in peace now,” he added, thanking medical workers for their care,” he added.

Shobushi complained of fever around April 4-5 but couldn’t contact local health officials as the phone lines were constantly busy. After being turned away by several hospitals, he was admitted to a Tokyo hospital on April 8.

His initial coronavirus test came negative but after he was transferred to another hospital, the result came positive.

Since April 19, he was in Intensive Care Unit.

There have been few cases of sumo wrestlers, trainers and officials been tested positive for coronavirus.

In Japan, over 16,000 people have contracted the deadly virus with 668 deaths so far.

In March, the Tokyo Olympics were also postponed to next year after sustained pressure from athletes and various national federations from around the world.

The Summer Games will now be held in July-August 2021.