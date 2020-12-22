Sun-glare stopped the third and final T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at the McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. This is not the first time the venue has witnessed such an incident. A similar incident happened last year when India toured NZ. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket, New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: When And Where to Watch NZ vs PAK Streaming Live Cricket Match McLean Park

Batting first, the hosts were 85 for three in the 12th over when umpires halted the match for some discussion. The play was halted and it was later learnt that it is because the Sun was beating down right between the stands and making it difficult for the players to spot the ball.

Green Phillips – who was in the middle – was heard saying: "For me personally, I could not stop the slower ball that he (Haris Rauf) bowled."

Seemed like that got netizens going as they reacted, some reactions were hilarious: Check tweets:

Sun stops play 2020 has peaked — Dennis Misbahahahaha (@DennisCricket_) December 22, 2020

Rain stops play. Sure, okay Napier: Sun stops play Wellington: wind, we have heavier bails, if you need them. — Michael Colhoun (@michaelcolhoun) December 22, 2020

Bright shining sun stops the play between New Zealand and Pakistan at Napier. #Cricket pic.twitter.com/RTdLAGPD6D — VARUN BHASIN (@varun4bhasin) December 22, 2020

We’ve heard of rain stops play, bad light stops play now sun stops play. #NZvPAK — Rohan Mamtora (@RohanMamtora) December 22, 2020

Sun stops play has happened. Just Napier things. — Shubham Pandey (@iPandeyshubham) December 22, 2020

Put in to bat first, the hosts – who have already pocketed the series – posted 173 for seven in 20 overs. Devon Conway was the pick of the batsmen as he scored 63 off 45 balls.

At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan was 113 for two in 14 overs. Mohammad Rizwan is in the middle and going strong and he has Khushdil Shah for company. Pakistan need 61 runs in 36 balls.