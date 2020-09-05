Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sunderland vs Hull City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction English League Cup 2020 – Online Football Tips, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match SUN vs HUL at Stadium of Light: In an exciting English League Cup 2020 encounter on Saturday evening, Sunderland will square off against Hull City at the Stadium of Light for the first round of Carabao Cup match. The English League Cup SUN vs HUL football match will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST. After a short break, both sides begin their season with a cup tie ahead of their respective League One campaigns. Earlier, Sunderland were plying their trade in their Premier League but will now face Hull City in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Sunderland have had a solid pre-season, and have won all of the games that they have played in. The Black Cats will be looking to start on a positive note against Hull City to build some early momentum, before beginning their League One campaign. Meanwhile, Hull City will be looking to start the season on a bright note as well. Hull have suffered relegation following a torrid run of form which saw them win just one game from their final 20 matches.

Kick-Off Time: The English League Cup match between Sunderland and Hull City will start at 7.30 PM IST – September 5 in India.

Venue: Stadium of Light.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Lee Burge

Defenders – Jordan Willis, Morgan Feeney, Josh Emmanuel, Brandon Fleming

Midfielders – Mallik Wilks, Luke O’Nien (VC), Max Power

Forwards – Tom Eaves (C), Martin Samuelsen, Lyndon Gooch

SUN vs HUL Predicted Playing XIs

Sunderland: Lee Burge; Jordan Willis, Bailey Wright, Morgan Feeney; Luke O’Nien, Max Power, George Dobson, Denver Hume; Chris Maguire, Charlie Wyke, Lyndon Gooch.

Hull City: George Long; Josh Emmanuel, Reece Burke, Jordy de Wijs, Brandon Fleming; Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, George Honeyman; Martin Samuelsen, Mallik Wilks, Tom Eaves.

SUN vs HUL SQUADS

Sunderland (SUN): Remi Matthews, Lee Burge, Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan, Jordan Willis, Morgan Feeney, Denver Hume, Conor McLaughlin, Luke ONien, George Dobson, Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen, Max Power, Elliot Embleton, Aiden McGeady, Aiden O’Brien, Jack Diamond, Lynden Gooch, Chris Maguire, Will Grigg, Charlie Wyke, Benjamin Mbunga Kimpioka.

Hull City (HUL): Matt Ingram, George Long, Josh Emmanuel, Festus Arthur, Brandon Fleming, Sean McLoughlin, Lewie Coyle, Callum Elder, Jordy de Wijs, Reece Burke, Greg Docherty, Malik Wilkes, Max Sheaf, Richard Smallwood, Leo Lopes, Daniel Batty, George Honeyman, James Scott, Keane Lewis Potter, Tom Eaves, Josh Magennis, Martin Samuelsen.

