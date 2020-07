SUN vs SSK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Spanga United CC vs Stockholm Super Kings, Shield Final, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SUN vs SSK in Marsta Cricket Club: We have reached the business end of the series with the finals day. In the first semi-finals, Nacka CC is taking on Marsta CC while in the next, Djugardens IF Cricketforening squares off against Saltsjobaden CC. In the Shield Final, Spanga United CC will be up against Stockholm Super Kings. Also Read - DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Djugardens IF Cricketforening vs Saltsjobaden CC 2nd Semi-Final in Marsta Cricket Club at 3:30 PM IST Friday July 10

After the ECS Kummerfield, the European Cricket Series continues with its latest tournament in Stockholm’s Botkyrka. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the five-day affair. The teams have been divided into two groups of five. Each team plays the other in their respective groups once with the top-two from each progressing to the next stage. Also Read - UFO Sighting? Alien Ship 25 Times The Size of Earth Spotted Near the Sun, Claims UFO Hunter

The 10 participating teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club. Also Read - NAC vs MCC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nacka CC vs Marsta CC 1st Semi-Final in Marsta Cricket Club at 1:30 PM IST Friday July 10

Toss: The toss between Spanga United CC and Stockholm Super Kings will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm



SUN vs SSK My Dream11 Team

Bhargav Mahesh (captain), Faisal Azeem (vice-captain), Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Janaka Johannes, Rahul Gowthaman, Shyak Balasubramanian, Sajith Johansson, Fayaz Ali, P Marani, Ganesh Prashanth, Venkat Natarajan

SUN vs SSK Squads

Spanga United CC: Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Anton Don, Asanka Kalugama, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Fayaz Ali, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Janaka Johannes, Faisal Azeem, Tasal Saddiqi

Stockholm Super Kings: Pradeep Rao, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Ganesh Prashanth, Venkat Natarajan, Preetham Harinath, Shyam Balasubramanian, Bala Moni Gokul Balakrishnan, Jaffer Yousef, Ganesh Radhakrishnan, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Radha Balakrishnan, Praveen Marani, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Kamaraj Kandasamy, Sembian Sundarapandian, Charles Samuel

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SUN Dream11 Team/ SSK Dream11 Team/ Spanga United CC Dream11 Team/ Stockholm Super Kings Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.