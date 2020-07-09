SUN vs STT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Spanga United CC vs Stockholm Tigers, Match 16, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SUN vs STT in Marsta Cricket Club: After the ECS Kummerfield, the European Cricket Series continues with its latest tournament in Stockholm’s Botkyrka. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the five-day affair. The teams have been divided into two groups of five. Each team plays the other in their respective groups once with the top-two from each progressing to the next stage. Also Read - DIC vs SICC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Djurgardens IF Cricketforening vs Stockholm International Cricket Club Match 13 in Marsta Cricket Club at 5:30 PM IST Wednesday July 8

The 10 participating teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club. Also Read - ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Hints, West Indies Tour of England 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips England vs West Indies 1st Test in Southampton at 3:30 PM IST Wednesday July 8

Toss: The toss between Spanga United CC vs Stockholm Tigers will take place at 1:00 PM (IST). Also Read - VAR vs DIC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Varmdo CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforening Match 11 in Marsta Cricket Club at 1:30 PM IST Wednesday July 8

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm



SUN vs STT My Dream11 Team

Faisal Azeem (captain), Faruk Ahmed (vice-captain), Tasal Saddiqi, Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Asif Ferdous, Fayaz Ali, Asanka Kalugama, Ahmed Kawser, Shahnawazur Rahman

SUN vs STT Squads

Spanga United CC: Fayaz Ali, Faisal Azeem, Tasal Saddiqi, Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Janaka Johannes, Krishan Silva, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Anton Don, Asanka Kalugama, Sanuk Keppetiyawa

Stockholm Tigers: Rizvi Hoque, Raz Imtiaz, Faruk Ahmed, Arif Hossain, Ahmed Kawser, Rashedul Islam, Humayun Kabir, Hafijur Rahman, Bipu Rais, Shahnawazur Rahman, Asif Ferdous, Akash Islam, Tanin Ahmed, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Sayem Chowdhury, Rudro KarimBappy Chowdhury

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SUN Dream11 Team/ STT Dream11 Team/ Spanga United CC Dream11 Team/ Stockholm Tigers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.