Reigning 200 metres freestyle Olympic and World swimming champion Sun Yang has reportedly filed an appeal against his eight-year ban as he targets a spot at the Tokyo Olympics that have been postponed to next year.

The controversial Chinese swimmer was banned earlier this year following a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling for allegedly ordering to smash the vials containing his blood meant for dope testing at his home in September 2018.

The decision came after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had successfully appealed against the ruling of FINA, the international swimming federation, cleared Sun of any wrongdoing.

As per news agency AFP, the appeal has been filed with the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) and should it be rejected, Yang’s Olympics hopes will end as will his career.

All the decisions made by CAS can be challenged at SFT.

The three-time Olympic champion’s appeal was registered on April 29.

The 28-year-old claims that correct testing measures were not followed and the drug tester wasn’t fully accredited either. He has previously been suspended for three months after being found guilty of refusal to give sample for dope test in 2014.

At the 2019 world championships, few rival swimmers refused to share the podium with Sun considering his doping past.

Sun was in the news last month when he was called up for a national training camp for Tokyo Olympics which was a breach of his ban. WADA had termed the training as ‘invalid’.

However, the Chinese Swimming Association has continued to back Sun asking him to “continue to safeguard his legitimate rights”.