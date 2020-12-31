This festive season, Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster comes bearing good news for all football fans. With the growing demand and popularity of Premier League, fans will now be treated to Malayalam and Bangla commentary for some of the biggest Sunday Night Football games from January 3, 2021 onwards only on Star Sports 3 at 10 PM. Also Read - NEW vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Newcastle United vs Liverpool on December 31, Thursday

“Football is associated with pride and fans across the country are passionate followers of the game. Star Sports steps into regionalization for Premier League keeping this very passion in mind. We will continue our endeavour to deepen regionalization and offer the best of sporting action customized as per the market, in their preferred language. We are hoping all Premier League fans across Kerala and West Bengal enjoy Sunday Night Premier League Matches in their native language”, said a Star Sports Spokesperson. Also Read - Manchester United vs Wolves: Rashford Scores in Injury Time as Solskjaer's Men Go Second

Bangla commentary panel will include Sanjeeb M, Varun K, Rajat Ghoshdastidar, Soumitra C, and the Malayalam commentary panel will witness Vishnu and Jiju Jacob engage fans. The commentary panel for both languages are looking forward to this exciting stint with Star Sports. Also Read - BHA vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21- Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Football Match at American Express Community Stadium 11:30 PM IST December 29 Tuesday

With the ongoing excitement of the Premier League and the fight for the top of the table position amongst Everton FC, Leicester City FC, Manchester United and reigning champions Liverpool FC, the excitement level will soar with regional language commentary for Premier League.

Regional commentary will be aired at 10 PM for the biggest Sunday night matches exclusively on Star Sports 3 in Bangla (West Bengal Market) and Malayalam (Kerala Market) from January 3, 2021.

Sunday Night Football just gets bigger and better as Chelsea takes on Manchester City on January 3 and later Liverpool FC faces some of the biggest teams in the upcoming fixtures challenging them for the top spot – celebrate each goal in your style and language!