Johannesburg: All-rounder Sune Luus will lead the 18-member South Africa women's squad against West Indies in a five-match ODI series starting January 28, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The 26-year old Luus will lead a side that is missing senior players — regular captain Dane Van Niekerk (ankle injury) as well as Lizelle Lee (Covid). Chloe Tryon will serve as Luus' deputy in the series.

"Sune has really managed the captaincy quite well in the absence of our leaders, Dane and Chloe, and we are quite excited to be giving her the role again and in our conversations with her, she really rolled out the pathway for us, getting through the West Indies tour and for the World Cup," said Clinton du Preez, Convenor of Selectors.

“We are quite happy to have her back in that role and I am sure the leadership and the senior players in the team will give her massive support. Chloe as the vice-captain is a great combination between the two individuals and personalities and we think it will be a balanced approach for our successes,” he added.

The squad also includes key players such as Shabnim Ismail, Mignon du Preez as well as Laura Wolvaardt, who was the second-highest run-scorer (161) when the two teams last faced each other.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe is among those picked in the squad. The 25-year-old hasn’t been featured for South Africa since 2018 when she was suspended from bowling in international games owing to her then illegal action. She has recently been cleared to bowl.

“It’s greatly important for us to fill the vacancy of Dane van Niekerk, and therefore we looked at a few options. It is also quite exciting to have Raisibe Ntozakhe back in the squad and for her to be playing international cricket again, it will be a great opportunity for her to revive her career,” du Preez said.

“We are quite comfortable with the squad we have selected. It’s a balanced squad and we have gone for an extended squad to give more players an opportunity to ensure that we complement the skill sets within the team.

“With the conditions up in Johannesburg, it will suit us to play against the West Indies. They are normally used to the slow, turning wickets and for now, it is a great opportunity to strike with our bowlers and to also have a balanced approach to those results,” he added.

The five-match ODI series in Johannesburg serves as a World Cup preparation for the South Africa side looking to better their semi-final show from five years ago. The two sides met in a five-match series in the Caribbean last August, a series South Africa clinched by a dominant 4-1 margin.

Squad: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Andrie Steyn, Anneke Bosch, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall , Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune