Sunil Chhetri And Co Break Into Top 100 Of FIFA Rankings For First Time After Five Years

In the latest FIFA Rankings, India are placed at 100. The Blue Tigers are currently playing the SAFF Championship and will face Lebanon in the semifinal.

India are unbeaten in the ongoing SAFF Championship. (Image: AIFF/Twitter)

New Delhi: Fresh from winning the Intercontinental Cup and unbeaten in the ongoing SAFF Championship, the Indian football team rose one spot to break into the top 100 of the FIFA Rankings on Thursday, the federation announced through Twitter.

This the first time since March 2018, India broke into the top 100 bracket. Five years ago the Indian team achieved 99th rank. “India move up to 100 in the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Steadily we rise. #IndianFootball,” the Indian football team captioned a post on Twitter.

The develepment comes as a motivation for the Indian side who will be playing Lebanon in the semifinal of the SAFF Championship on Saturday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Bangladesh will take on Kuwait in the other semifinal.

India started their SAFF Championship campaign with a 4-0 hammering of arch-rivals Pakistan before beating Nepal 2-0. Sunil Chhetri’s boys ended their Group A with a 1-1 draw against Kuwait.

For the record, India’s nine-match unbeaten streak in 2023 also helped them rise in the FIFA rankings. To add to that India haven’t lost at home since 2019 with the last defeat coming against Oman in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With a jump in the FIFA Rankings, India are now 18th in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that will help them massively as far as World Cup qualifiers draw are concerned. It means India are likely to be in Pot 2 in the draw for the second round of World Cup qualifiers.

