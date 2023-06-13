By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Intercontinental Cup 2023: Sunil Chhetri Embraces Winning Goal Against Vanuatu With Special Celebration- WATCH Viral Video
India captain Sunil Chhetri celebrated his 86th international goal with a special celebration as the Blue Tigers earned a hard-fought victory over Vanuatu in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup 2023
Bhubaneswar: India captain Sunil Chhetri celebrated his 86th international goal with a special celebration as the Blue Tigers earned a hard-fought victory over Vanuatu in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup 2023 on Monday at the Kalinga Stadium.
A match where Vanuatu showed tremendous grit in defence, Chhetri scored the winning goal in the 81st minute after perfectly chest trapping an in-swinging cross among the crowd of defenders inside the penalty box and volleying it with venomous power into the roof of the net to make it 1-0. Soon after netting in the all-important goal, he took the ball out of the net and put it inside his shirt, placed it against his stomach to make it look a womb. He then pointed towards the stands and gave a flying kiss to his wife, Sonam, who was seen cheering for her husband.
.@chetrisunil11‘s left footed finish takes the #BlueTigers 🐯 to the #HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 FINAL 💙😍#VANIND ⚔️ #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1n081IsM4I
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 12, 2023
Almost all football fans know the meaning of this celebration and in the post-match presentation, the 38-year old confirmed that he and his wife are expecting a child.
”Me and my wife are expecting a baby, this is how she wanted me to announce – it’s for her and the baby. I just hope we got all the blessings and wishes”, Chhetri told.
With this victory, India currently top the table with 6 points, two points ahead of second-placed Lebanon. With 6 points under their belt. they’ve assured a top 2 finish, which actually put them through to the final.
The Blue Tigers next face Lebanon on Thursday, 15th June.
