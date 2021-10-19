New Delhi: Talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri played a pivotal role in India’s eighth SAFF Championships title triumph by striking five goals but he credited the young brigade for the team’s victory. While speaking exclusively with Zee News, Chhetri said that he would not like to get into comparisons and is very happy and proud that he has been able to score 80 goals for his country.Also Read - Sunil Chhetri Credits Youngsters in Indian Team for SAFF Championships Triumph

While Chhetri feels that the Indian team is improving day by day but to be among the top 10 nations in Asia, the country needs better footballers than, say a Chhetri or a (Bhaichung) Bhutia. Also Read - India Blank Nepal 3-0, Win SAAF Championship For 8th Time; Sunil Chhetri Equals Lionel Messi With 80 Goals

“I would like to credit the youngsters for this victory. I am very happy and proud that I could score 80 goals for my country. To play well has always been my goal and I have always tried to keep myself fit so that I can play the same way in the near future,” said Chhetri to Zee News. Also Read - Nepal's Teamwork a Worry For India's Sunil Chhetri Ahead of SAFF Final

Talking about his zeal to win games for the country, Chhetri said, “I don’t want to lose. Whenever the game starts I always try to give my best for the country.”

Chhetri reckoned that there are a lot of youngsters coming through the ranks which is a great sign for Indian football.

” It is important that youngsters take up football. There are a lot of younger players coming through the ranks in the team and I try not to lecture them as a senior player. I like to be their role model and make them feel comfortable in my presence and concentrate on my game,” added the Indian skipper.

Having lost to Bangladesh, the team had to face a lot of criticism but the 37-year-old Chhetri said that after playing for so many years, he doesn’t think about what others say or think about what is beyond his control.

“After playing for so many years, I have learnt not to think about what is beyond my control. The loss against Bangladesh was shameful, so much so that the players were not making eye contact with one another but then we realised that we need to play together as a unit and that helped us win the tournament,” the 37-year-old explained.

Speaking about the state of Indian football, Chhetri feels, ” There is a lot to be hopeful about Indian football. Our target, where we want to reach is far away but we are slowly reaching there. We need to work on our speed, there are a lot of things happening which is a move in the right direction and we need to improve like this. Our first target is to be among the top 10 countries in Asia.”

“A lot of people watch football and most of them want to watch quality football. We will have to improve our quality and that will give us the eyeballs. We have to be better than this and for that to happen you have to have better quality players than Bhutia or Chhetri,” the Indian football captain explained further.

Not just football, Chhetri made it clear that we are well behind the rest of the world in other sports as well and this is despite a population of 1.4 billion people.

“Not just football, we are not good enough in other sports as well because we are not able to identify the right talent. Despite being a country with a population of 1.4 billion people, we don’t win too many medals. Do you believe we are able to scout the right talent even when we are such a densely populated country? I don’t think we are able to identify the right kind of talent and for that to happen we need to start talking about sports everywhere, only then things will change,” he said.

” We, as a country felt so happy when Neeraj Chopra or Lovlina Borgohain won and we want more of that. I always think that if you have lost today, you will win tomorrow. Life is like that, you will have to lead your life with your heads held high. Chopra, Mary Kom, Virat Kohli are my role models and I try to read about them and learn from them. People should watch live sports, doesn’t matter which sport you love, just watch live sports,” the Indian captain signed off.