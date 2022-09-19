Kolkata: It is no secret that Cricket is the number one sport in India and nothing comes even close to the popularity and the fandom the sport generates. Other sports are still struggling to find a niche. The Indian football team led by Sunil Chhetri has improved in recent times and a lot of credit goes to the captain. Chettri has not only been an inspiration to billions but has also helped grow the popularity of the sport in the country. But again, what happened on Sunday at the Salt Lake stadium after the Durand Cup final is tragic. Chhetri, while receiving the coveted trophy was pushed aside by La Ganesan, the governor of West Bengal. And all this was done for a photo-op.Also Read - Highlights Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup Final 2022: BFC Beat MCFC 2-1 to Lift Maiden Durand Cup

Here is the video of what exactly happened: Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022 - Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anonymous (@thehighclassin)

Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Durand Cup 2022- Semi Final 2 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC edged Mumbai City FC 2-1 in a thrilling final to clinch their maiden Durand Cup. Siva Sakthi and Brazilian Alan Costa scored for the Bengaluru FC (BFC) winners while Apuia got the lone goal for Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in what was a fine display of end-to-end football.

The Islanders did get a free-kick in the very first minute of the game but it was The Blues who took an early lead in the 10th minute of the game through a fifth tournament goal by Siva Sakthi.

Captain Sunil Chhetri also had a couple of golden opportunities to score, once in the 69th minute, when his left-footed strike missed the target and then again in the 87th when he was one-on-one with the keeper, but Lachenpa was up to it and brought off a great save.

With six minutes of time added on, Mumbai did give it one final shot and Greg Stewart came close in the 94th minute, but his effort was also just wide.

The Blues in the end had done enough for a seventh national title win.

(With agency inputs)