Sunil Chhetri Makes 11-Year-Old’s Dream Come True With Kind Gesture | WATCH VIDEO

Eleven-year-old Vivaan Prabhu, who is battling juvenile diabetes, got to meet his idol Sunil Chhetri in Bengaluru.

Sunil Chhetri is currently playing India in the SAFF Championship. (Image: AIFF)

New Delhi: Indian football team’s poster boy Sunil Chhetri made the day for 11-year-old Vivaan Prabhu, who is battling juvenile diabetes, as the youngster got to meet his idol on Thursday in Bengaluru. Vivaan’s meeting with Chhetri was through an NGO.

In a video posted by the Indian Football Team’s official twitter handle, Chhetri interacted with the kid and spent some time with the youngster. He also played one-touch football with the kid and later gifted him with a Indian team jersey and an autographed football.

“Stay Strong Vivaan. 11 year old Vivaan Prabhu, battling juvenile diabetes, got the chance to meet his idol @chetrisunil11 yesterday through @MakeAWishIndia,” the Indian football team captioned the video.

Stay Strong Vivaan 💙💪🏽 11 year old Vivaan Prabhu, battling juvenile diabetes, got the chance to meet his idol @chetrisunil11 yesterday through @MakeAWishIndia 🙏🏽#IndianFootball ⚽️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/lGO9T4hkK4 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 29, 2023

Chhetri will be next seen in Indian colours against Lebanon in the semifinals of the SAFF Championship on July 1. The 38-year-old is currently the highest scorer of the ongoing tournament with five goals. His current tally is 90 international goals and is third behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, according to the latest FIFA men’s rankings released on Thursday, India have risen by one place to 100 courtesy of their Intercontinental Cup triumph.

