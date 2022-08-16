Mumbai: It is no secret that India football captain Sunil Chhetri, who is 37, has hinted that he may retire soon. And now, with FIFA clamping a ban on AIFF due to ‘third party influences’, Chhetri may throw in the towel earlier than expected. While fans would be hoping they get to see him in the Blues again, it looks extremely unlikely to happen soon with the suspension in place.Also Read - Bhaichung Bhutia REACTS on FIFA's Suspension on AIFF Over 'Third Party Influence'

While Chhetri had anticipated FIFA's move early, he had asked the players not to panic and hoped that the people working towards getting India out of it succeed. "I've spoken to the boys and my advice is not to give it too much attention because it is out of your control. People who are involved are doing their best to make sure that we are going to come out with the best results possible," India's highest goal scorer said during a virtual news interaction organised by his club Bengaluru FC in the build-up to the new season.

In the month of September, India is scheduled to play Singapore and hosts Vietnam on the 24th and the 27th – but now with the ban in place, those games are unlikely to happen. And with no international games soon and with age catching up, Chhetri may not even a farewell game which would be extremely disappointing.