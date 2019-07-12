India vs New Zealand: India football skipper Sunil Chhetri lauded his cricketing counterpart Virat Kohli after India’s shock exit at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It was a heartbreak for the entire nation to see their team bow out after having played top cricket throughout the tourney and topping the table in the group stage. Chhetri hailed Team India and said that they have made everyone proud. He mentions how we fell a few yards short in a brilliant tweet. “This team you’ve led has played the kind of cricket to make all of us proud, @ imVkohli. It was a fantastic journey that fell a few yards short, but I’m sure you boys will pick yourselves up soon. Very proud of Team India,” read Chhetri’s heartfelt post.

After the loss, a heartbroken Kohli had taken to Twitter to thank the fans for all the support they provided throughout the journey. “Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had.Jai hind,” read Kohli’s tweet.

India lost the match by 18 runs. Chasing 240, India was reduced to 5/3 within the first three overs and from there on in it was almost over.