Sunil Chhetri REACTS on Controversial Kerala Blasters Walk-Off During ISL Playoff Game

Reacting to the extraordinary end to the high-octane match, Chhetri said that Blasters should have completed the match.

Bangalore: It was a night to forget at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru where Mumbai City FC took on the Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League 2022-23 playoff game on Friday. After the match ended 0-0, it was the seventh minute into the extra-time is when the controversial moment took place. The Blasters opted to forfeit the game after Sunil Chhetri scored from a freekick. Chhetri took the kick while the Blasters players were not yet ready with their defensive wall. The Blasters then got into a heated argument with the referee claiming that the goal was invalid.

With the referee deciding not to change his mind after awarding the goal to City FC, Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic asked his players to leave the field in protest of the goal.

“I’ve never seen this in my 22-year career. This is not the right way to do it,” Chhetri told Star Sports. I always ask the referee (if I can take a free-kick) because if he does not allow, it wouldn’t happen. It was a bitter-sweet moment. First, we thought if the match would happen or not. But I’m happy that we are through to the semi-finals. Can’t wait to take on Mumbai.

“The referee asked me if I wanted the wall or the whistle. They always do it. I said that I don’t want the whistle as well as the wall.”

