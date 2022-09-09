New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s maiden T20I hundred, a sensational career-best 122 off just 61 balls, laced with 12 fours and six sixes, at a strike-rate of 200, and his 71st overall in international cricket, was pivotal in India signing off from Asia Cup 2022 with a 101-run thrashing of Afghanistan.Also Read - Virat Kohli Steals Show With 71st Hundred; India Beat Afghanistan By 101 Runs in Super 4 Clash

Kohli's long-awaited hundred set social media buzzing and Indian national team footballers including the 34-year old's good friend Sunil Chhetri, just couldn't stop praising the former Indian captain.

'You can delay class all you want to, don't even think of denying it. That ton? Worth it's weight in gold. That smile? Priceless. Shine on, champ', India captain Sunil Chhetri wrote on Twitter.

'He's been going through a lot, has had the courage to speak up about it without the fear of being judged and that's what makes @imVkohli's ton just that extra bit special. Tough times don't last, tough people do', India's No. 1 goalee extended his wishes.

‘You always enjoy seeing a champion rise after battling through a tough phase and having the courage to speak about it. Well played, @imVkohli Paji’, India’s rock-solid defender Sandesh Jhingan also tweeted.