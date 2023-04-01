Home

Sunil Chhetri Takes Stunning Catch in Front of Virat Kohli During RCB’s Training Session | WATCH

IPL 2023: During the catching drill, Chhetri took a stunning catch for which he had to dive full-length to his right.

Bangalore: India football captain Sunil Chhetri was in Bangalore for some brand endorsements and he surely did not want to miss out on the chance of attending RCB’s training session. Chhetri joined the RCB camp on Friday and was part of the fielding drill. During the catching drill, Chhetri took a stunning catch for which he had to dive full-length to his right. The catch was taken in Virat Kohli’s presence.

“RCB is my favourite team and I am supporting RCB and added motivation with Virat Kohli,” Chhetri said.

The social media handle of RCB shared a clip where you can see Chhetri taking a screamer. Surely, the Indian captain is fit and that is extremely impressive.

Cross culture of sports! Indian football captain and legend Sunil Chhetri dropped by at the Chinnaswamy to watch RCB practice, and spent time with Virat Kohli and the boys. @chetrisunil11‘s fielding skills are 🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/I87yvEDg8G — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Kohli and Chhetri for the first time ever converged on a single platform at the ‘Let There Be Sport’ Conclave, organised by sports brand PUMA India. The notable line-up voiced the growing need to prioritise sports and fitness at a mass level and integrating it as a relevant subject in the main curriculum of educational institutions for the development of the country.

Bangalore will take on Mumbai in their IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy on Sunday night. It is expected to be a blockbuster clash. A full house is expected for that one.

