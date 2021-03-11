Team India football captain Sunil Chhetri has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Chhetri, who was all set to lead the Indian team in the international friendly match against Oman, will now miss the clash which will be played on March 25 in Dubai. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Tests Negative For COVID-19, Resumes Work After Brief Isolation

The star forward took to Twitter to share the news and said he is feeling fine.

"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon," Chhetri wrote on his Twitter handle.

In a not-so-happy update, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 11, 2021



The football team captain also urged people to take all the safety precautions to combat COVID-19.

“No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always.”

The 36-year-old was recently in a bio-secure bubble during the Indian Super League 2021 in Goa. Chhetri plays for Bengaluru FC in the ISL.

His campaign got over after Bengaluru FC failed to make the semifinals. The team’s last game was on February 25, which Chhetri played and also scored a goal.

Bengaluru FC had a forgettable season as they finished seventh on the points table at the end of the league stage.

The former champions logged 22 points after winning five matches, drawing seven and losing eight games.

Chhetri, the second-highest goal-scorer in international football among active players, scored eight times in the 20 ISL games this season.

It will be an uphill task for the Indian team when they face Oman on March 25 without Sunil Chhetri in the team.