Sunil Gavaskar Advices Shubman Gill To Play Less Aggressively In Test Cricket

Gill made two and 26 at the SuperSport Park and fell to pacers Nandre Burger and Marco Jansen in the first and second innings respectively as India lost the opening Test by an innings and 32 runs.

New Delhi: Indian legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar advised Shubman Gill to play less aggressively in Test cricket after his batting failure in the recently concluded Test against South Africa. Gill scored 2 and 26 runs respectively. India lost that match by 32 runs and an innings.

Gavaskar advised Gill to take in the different needs of Test cricket as compared to white ball formats.

“I think he is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket. There is a slight difference when you play Test cricket when compared to T20I and ODI cricket. The difference is in the ball.

“The red ball moves a little more than the white ball in the air and off the pitch as well. It bounces a little more too. He should keep that in mind,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

While Gill had a fine run in the limited over versions, he has managed to score only one fifty-plus score in the traditional format in 10 innings in 2023, a hundred against Australia at home in March.

His nine other outings produced scores of: 21, 5, 13, 18, 6, 10, 29 not out, 2, 26.

Gavaskar hoped that Gill would find his range sooner than later.

“Shubman Gill started off his career so well and we praised his shots. We can only hope that he gets back into his form. Hope he trains harder and does well in the future,” said Gavaskar.

India will be aiming to square the series in the second and final Test against South Africa at Cape Town, starting from January 3.

India will be aiming to square the series in the second and final Test against South Africa at Cape Town, starting from January 3.