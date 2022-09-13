New Delhi: BCCI announces India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah are included in the squad as both players were ruled out of Asia Cup due to injuries. Experienced Mohammed Shami also returned to the set-up, though as a standby, while Avesh Khan found no place in the bowling mix.Also Read - Mohammad Shami, Sanju Samson Trend on Twitter After Missing Out on India's T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

India also made a change in their spin attack with Ravi Bishnoi getting pipped by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Axar Patel also comes in the squad as the replacement of injured Ravindra Jadeja.

India have retained both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, who competed in the Asia Cup. Deepak Chahar is among the standbys.

“This looks a very good team. With Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel coming in, it looks like India will be able to defend their totals. India have had problems in trying to defend totals. These two stalwarts coming in will certainly give the edge to India when defending totals.

Bumrah missed the Asia Cup with a back injury that has kept him out of action since mid-July, while Harshal was ruled out with a rib injury.

“Deepak Chahar is one name that stands out, but they have also retained Arshdeep Singh, who gives a left-arm option in the attack. Like I said, it’s a good selection. We can always crib about this thing and that thing. But now the selection is done, this is India’s team. So let’s not ask why not this, why not that? We should back this team 100 per cent. Now that the selection is done, it’s our team, back them 100 per cent,” Gavaskar further added.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohd Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.