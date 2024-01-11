Home

Mumbai: With Rishabh Pant recovering from his injury to get fit in time for the England series, former India legend Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his desire to see him as part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. Pant, who has not played cricket in 2023 due to an accident that kept him out, is expected to make a comeback soon. Gavaskar said that even if Pant can play on one knee, he should be in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup in West Indies, USA.

Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports said: “If Rishabh Pant is fit on even one leg, he should come in the team for the World Cup because he is a game-changer in all formats”.

Pant was recently in Dubai, along with MS Dhoni. Dhoni attended Pant’s sister’s wedding, the pictures and videos of which went viral on social space.

Pant wasn’t available for selection due to ongoing recovery from injuries after a near fatal car crash in December 2022, and KL Rahul was not included in the squad despite being available for consideration.

“However, if Rishabh Pant is unavailable and KL Rahul keeps wickets, it will be good because the balance will also get created. Then you have the option to play him as an opener or use him in the middle order as a finisher at No. 5 or No. 6,” Gavaskar added.

