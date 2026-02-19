Star India cricketer BREAKS silence on Abhishek Sharma’s struggle in T20 World Cup 2026, advises him to play…

Home

Abhishek Sharma has been in a disappointing form in T20 World Cup 2026, as he registered three back-to-back ducks as India's group-stage campaign has come to an end.

Abhishek Sharma has registerd three consecutive ducks in T20 World Cup 2026 so far (Picture credits: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma, who holds the top spot in the ICC T20I ranking, was expected to be India’s talisman and main destroyer-in-chief. However, the world No. 1 T20I batter has yet to score a run as India’s group-stage campaign concludes. Three matches, three ducks signal the need for serious introspection.

With India set to face South Africa in their first Super 8 clash on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Abhishek has limited time to turn things around.

Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in T20 World Cup 2026

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar suggests that Abhishek should forget the “weight of expectations” and focus on spending more time at the crease before attempting big shots. In the three games he has played so far, Abhishek has faced a total of eight balls.

“Maybe the expectations might be weighing just a little too heavily on him. He is a lovely guy. If he had got a flying start in the first game, things might have been different. But now, you can sense that the expectations of being the big guy, the six-hitter, the No. 1 batter in the team, might be weighing heavily on him,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“I think with the range of shots he has, he has to give himself a little more time in the middle. Not be looking to open his innings with a boundary or a six. If he gets it, then fine – but looking to play across the line for the big shot, no. Even if there are four dot balls, it does not matter because in the next four to eight balls he can make up for that.”

Gavaskar has advised Abhishek to play “smart cricket”

Gavaskar advised Sharma to focus on playing “smart cricket” rather than trying to live up to any pre-meditated expectations.

“He has to play smart cricket. He has to get the circulation in his legs. He has to get off the mark. If you are playing for India, you have to get off the mark and everything will fall in place. The way he is getting out is very predictable. The mindset is such that, ‘I am being seen as somebody who hits at a 200 strike-rate, I have to live up to that.’ You don’t have to. It’s just natural – when you take a couple of singles, you get a sense of the pitch. He will get a big score once he gets set,” Gavaskar said.

With his three consecutive ducks Abhishek has joined Pakistan’s all-rounder Saim Ayub, who registered six ducks in 2025.

