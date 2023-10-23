Home

Gavaskar Draws Rohit Parallel at Kohli’s Stunning Six During IND vs NZ ODI WC 2023 Match – WATCH

'We've seen Rohit do that, Virat shows he can do it too' - Gavaskar's epic remark on Kohli's six vs Boult

Rohit vs Kohli (Image: X)

Dharamshala: Former India captain Virat Kohli made it a night to remember for Indian fans as he came up with the goods against New Zealand at Dharamshala on Sunday to take the side to a massive win. Kohli was dismissed for 95, missing out on a well-deserved hundred and during his stay in the middle, he played some incredible shots but none better than the pull in front of square for a six. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar drew parallels between Kohli and Rohit Sharma while on commentary.

‘What a shot. What a shot. We have seen Rohit Sharma play pull off the front foot, and now Kohli is showing that he can do that as well. This shot went like a rocket. That is massive,” Gavaskar, who was on air when Kohli smashed the six, said.

Here is the clip of that shot:

The shot took Kohli from 82 to 88 and at that moment he had also raised hopes of another hundred.

During his knock, Kohli became the first batter to complete 3000 runs in ICC white-ball tournaments. The modern-day great went past West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s tally of 2,942 runs in ICC tournaments (ODI and T20I).

The 34-year-old Kohli also passed Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma to become the leading run scorer in the prestigious tournament. The right-handed batter played a match-winning knock of 95 runs in 104 balls and led India to a four-wicket win against the Kiwi side.

The modern-day chase master Kohli has been at his very best in this edition, scoring a century and three half-centuries to his name. While, Skipper Rohit Sharma also completed 50 ODI sixes this year, becoming the first Indian to reach a half-century of sixes in the ODI format in a calendar year.

