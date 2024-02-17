Home

Sunil Gavaskar Fumes At Indian Management As BCCI Gives Delayed Tribute To Late Dattajirao Gaekwad

Dattajirao Gaekwad played 11 Tests for India between 1952 and 1961 and led the side during tour of England in 1959.

India players wore black armbands on Saturday in tribute to Dattajirao Gaekwad.

Rajkot: Former captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the Indian team management for delaying in paying tribute to oldest Test cricketer Dattajirao Gaekwad who passed away at 95 earlier this week. Notably, Dattajirao, who represented India in 11 Tests between 1952 and 1961 and led the side during the England tour of 1959, was the father of former India captain and coach Anshuman Gaekwad.

Born on October 27, 1928, Dattajirao passed away on February 13. The ongoing third Test match between India and England began on February 15. On Day 3, i.e on Saturday, the BCCI decided to gave tribute to the former cricketer as the Indian players wore black armbands in his memory, a move that didn’t go well with Gavaskar.

“Better late than never… they should’ve done it on Day 1 but better late than never,” Gavaskar said on air while commentating. “He was captain of the Indian team in a five-match series. He captained four out of the five matches and the other one was captained by Pankaj Roy.”

Just before the start of Day 3’s play on Saturday, the BCCI posted about the Indian players wearing black armbands. “#TeamIndia will be wearing black arm bands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently. #INDvENG,” BCCI wrote.

Making his India debut against England in 1952 in an away game, Dattajirao scored 350 runs including a fifty. His last international outing was against Pakistan in Chennai in 1961. In the domestic circuit, Dattajirao played for Baroda in 110 games and scored 3139 runs including 14 hundreds from 1947 to 1961. His highest first-class score came against Maharashtra in the 1959-60 season when he smahed 249 not out. Dattajirao became India oldest living cricketer in 2016 after former batter Deepak Shodhan died at the age of 87 in Ahmedabad.

