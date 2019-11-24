After completing their ruthless domination over Bangladesh in the just-concluded two-match Test rubber, India gave a good account of themselves as world’s number one side in the longer format. Virat Kohli and Co. beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to register an emphatic win in their maiden pink ball outing in Test cricket.

With wishes pouring from all corners of the cricketing world, Kohli’s men are currently enjoying all the limelight for their sweat and hard work. But former India captain Sunil Gavaskar doesn’t seem to be too impressed with current skipper’s recent comments after winning the series. Kohli credited Sourav Ganguly for starting the process that has now resulted in India asserting themselves on the cricket field and getting inside the minds of the opposition.

“This is a fantastic win but I would like to make a point,” said Gavaskar in the post-match show on Star Sports.

“The Indian captain said that this thing started in 2000 with Dada’s (Ganguly’s) team. I know Dada is the BCCI President, so maybe Kohli wanted to say nice things about him. But India were also winning in the ’70s and ’80s. He wasn’t born then”.

“A lot of people still think that cricket started only in 2000s. But the Indian team won overseas in the ’70s. The Indian team also won away in 1986. India also drew series overseas. They lost like other teams did,” Gavaskar further added.

After completing a 2-0 series whitewash against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, Kohli said, “It all started with Dada’s team and we are just carrying the legacy forward.

“The bowling group is fearless now and they believe in themselves while bowling against any batsman. We are reaping the rewards for all the hard work we put in the last 3-4 years.”

The hosts had won the first Test versus Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in Indore.

With the win, India cruised to their 12th consecutive Test series victory at home and also consolidating their position at the top of the World Test Championship table.