Sunil Gavaskar hails THIS star player after India’s win over Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026, says…

Sunil Gavaskar applauds star Indian player for his performance against Zimbabwe

Team India brutally dominated Zimbabwe and defeated them by 72 runs in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2026. This victory will help them to move forward in the race for the semi-finals.

Abhishek Sharma shines with 55-knock against Zimbabwe

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Abhishek Sharma performed brilliantly against Zimbabwe and showcased his dominating batting performance for the first time in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as he scored 55 runs off 30 balls, including four boundaries and four sixes and batted at a strike rate of 183.

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Abhishek Sharma’s impressive knock against Zimbabwe

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar reacted to his great batting performance and said that he was surprised to see Abhishek’s defense while batting and praised his fifty after consecutives ducks in the T20 World Cup 2026. “We know how good Abhishek Sharma is as a batter. He silenced his doubters with this knock of 55 runs against Zimbabwe.”

“He took that extra time to start his innings. There was a method to his batting. He respected the off spinner, didn’t take any kind of risks and played in a calm and a composed manner,” he said.

“In this game, he actually played a defensive shot. He defended the ball. I was surprised to see that because we don’t usually see Abhishek do that,” Gavaskar added.

‘This is a learning curve for him’: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar said that it’s a learning phase for Abhishek Sharma “I really think this is a learning curve for him. Every cricketer goes through a rough patch of not scoring runs in back-to-back games. It is about how much you learn from it.”

Sunil Gavaskar speaks about Abhishek’s performance ahead of the India vs West Indies game

“I feel Abhishek has learned a lot and this will augur well for him going forward, in the next couple of games and the all-important clash against West Indies in Kolkata.”

Sunil Gavaskar picks his top teams to win T20 World Cup 2026

Gavaskar opened up about his top two teams to win the tournament. “For me, the two favorites are South Africa and England. England might have had a close victory, but that again is down to the modern tendency to try and finish the game off with a six. Otherwise, the England win would have been a very, very easy win against Pakistan.”

